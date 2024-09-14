American Bank Incorporated (AMBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 1st

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
American Bank Price Performance
Shares of American Bank stock remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 430. American Bank has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $17.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.
About American Bank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Bank
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.