American Bank Incorporated (AMBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 1st

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Shares of American Bank stock remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 430. American Bank has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $17.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

