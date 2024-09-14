American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

