American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $235.88 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

