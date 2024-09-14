American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB opened at $66.00 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $66.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3228 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

