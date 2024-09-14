American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

