Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 33.5% in August

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Amesite Price Performance

NASDAQ AMST traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.35. 9,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,893. Amesite has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Get Amesite alerts:

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Amesite had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 1,598.47%.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.