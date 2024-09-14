Analysts Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Target Price at $32.33

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 688.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $32.08 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

