Analysts Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Target Price at $19.89

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MP opened at $13.80 on Monday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.22.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 2,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 3,803.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $100,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.