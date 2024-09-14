Analysts Set Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Target Price at $153.88

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $1,842,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $91.53 on Friday. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $82.16 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

