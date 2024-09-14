Analyzing U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) & Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Taseko Mines”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A Taseko Mines $388.86 million 1.58 $61.28 million $0.24 8.71

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining.

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. GoldMining and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taseko Mines 0 0 2 1 3.33

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 315.93%. Taseko Mines has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.46%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines 13.07% 18.82% 4.78%

Summary

Taseko Mines beats U.S. GoldMining on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

