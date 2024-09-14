Andrew Macritchie Sells 5,000 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE SKE opened at C$11.95 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$4.20 and a one year high of C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). Research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.96.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

