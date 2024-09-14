Andrew Macritchie Sells 5,000 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00.
Skeena Resources Trading Up 1.4 %
TSE SKE opened at C$11.95 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$4.20 and a one year high of C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.65.
Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). Research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
