Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Andritz Stock Performance
Shares of Andritz stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Andritz has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Andritz
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.
