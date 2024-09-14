ANDY (ANDY) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ANDY (ANDY) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. ANDY has a total market capitalization of $80.60 million and $2.04 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ANDY has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.00261248 BTC.

ANDY Profile

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00007445 USD and is up 9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,988,754.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

