ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at $40,129,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at $12,258,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 635,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,129,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,757 shares of company stock worth $4,075,585. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 277,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,005.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 209,272 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.