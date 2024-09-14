ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 104,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 198,529 shares.The stock last traded at $54.87 and had previously closed at $54.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 682,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,206,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,757 shares of company stock worth $4,075,585. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

