Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a growth of 167.2% from the August 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of APTO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,738. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. Research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APTO

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.