Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.34. 213,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,576. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. Stephens raised Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

