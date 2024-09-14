Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.44. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 165,658 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AMBP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -285.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth $45,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.