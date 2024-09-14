Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $65.59 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $65.59 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00041605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

