ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance

Shares of ARIAKE JAPAN stock opened at 33.41 on Friday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 12-month low of 33.41 and a 12-month high of 34.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of 33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of 33.83.

About ARIAKE JAPAN

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

