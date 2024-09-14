ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance
Shares of ARIAKE JAPAN stock opened at 33.41 on Friday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 12-month low of 33.41 and a 12-month high of 34.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of 33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of 33.83.
About ARIAKE JAPAN
