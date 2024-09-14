ARPA Price Tops $0.0409 on Exchanges (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. ARPA has a market capitalization of $62.22 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARPA has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARPA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00262031 BTC.

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,519,586,598.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04082767 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $13,351,670.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARPA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARPA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.