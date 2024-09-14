Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 30,860 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 30,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $214,477.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 501,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Trading Up 3.5 %

Arteris stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $287.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.12. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arteris by 2,182.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

