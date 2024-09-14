Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $297.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.15. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $218.63 and a 1 year high of $300.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.82.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,448 shares of company stock valued at $15,445,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

