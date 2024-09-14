Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Stock Price Down 2%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.57). 50,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 34,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

Artisanal Spirits Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.96. The company has a market cap of £30.69 million, a PE ratio of -870.00 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.33.

Get Artisanal Spirits alerts:

Insider Activity at Artisanal Spirits

In related news, insider Mark Roderick Hunter acquired 124,260 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £47,218.80 ($61,748.14). In related news, insider Mark Roderick Hunter acquired 124,260 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £47,218.80 ($61,748.14). Also, insider Mark Francis Bedingham bought 45,000 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £20,250 ($26,480.97). Insiders purchased a total of 186,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.