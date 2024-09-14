Arweave Price Hits $20.06 (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $20.06 or 0.00033489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $43.10 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,926.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.41 or 0.00551497 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00080709 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
