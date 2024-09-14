Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Update

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ACNT opened at $9.25 on Friday. Ascent Industries has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter.
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.
