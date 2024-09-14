Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the August 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ascential Stock Performance
Shares of AIAPF stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. Ascential has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Ascential Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascential
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.