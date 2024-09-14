Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the August 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ascential Stock Performance

Shares of AIAPF stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. Ascential has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

