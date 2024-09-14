ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Sells $45,496.35 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $45,496.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,759.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ASGN Stock Performance

NYSE ASGN opened at $92.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in ASGN by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASGN by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

