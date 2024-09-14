ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 84.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $816.36 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $322.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $898.19 and a 200-day moving average of $945.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.55%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

