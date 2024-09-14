Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Up 427.5% in August

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, an increase of 427.5% from the August 15th total of 66,500 shares. Currently, 25.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael Gaubert sold 15,033 shares of Asset Entities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $33,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asset Entities news, CFO Matthew Krueger sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $35,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Gaubert sold 15,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $33,373.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,631 shares of company stock valued at $159,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Stock Down 16.8 %

Shares of ASST traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,911. Asset Entities has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $5.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 8.38.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Asset Entities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.