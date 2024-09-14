Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,222 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 130,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 57,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,730.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $757,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

