Astar Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $438.18 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Astar has a total market cap of $438.18 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Astar has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.00261248 BTC.

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,212,025,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,184,018,015 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

