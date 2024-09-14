ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACO.X. National Bankshares increased their target price on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get ATCO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACO.X

Insider Transactions at ATCO

ATCO Price Performance

In other ATCO news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. In other ATCO news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009 shares of company stock valued at $86,996. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$46.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.07. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$32.90 and a 52-week high of C$46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

About ATCO

(Get Free Report

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.