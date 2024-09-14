Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Hovde Group from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

