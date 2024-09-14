Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

ATOS stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 399,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,269 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

