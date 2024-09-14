Aua Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aua Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,403,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 48,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,970,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.85.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

