Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 3.7%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 33,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,423,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUTL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $78,765,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 33.8% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,778 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,441,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

