AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.25.

NYSE:AN opened at $166.96 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,108,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $33,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

