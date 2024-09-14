AVINOC One Day Volume Hits $4,729.48 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. AVINOC has a total market cap of $23.21 million and $4,729.48 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars.

