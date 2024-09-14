Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $4.76 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.76 or 0.00007921 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $712.34 million and approximately $14.95 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,117.86 or 1.00015199 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001015 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013510 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,619,051 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,610,734.56939813 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.79821584 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $20,594,030.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

