Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $430.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 239,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 516,155 shares.The stock last traded at $376.46 and had previously closed at $361.71.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 316,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,281,744 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

