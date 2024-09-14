Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Azimut Exploration Price Performance
AZMTF remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,015. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.
About Azimut Exploration
