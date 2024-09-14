Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

AZMTF remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,015. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.