B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Price Target Raised to $3.75

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTG. Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -105.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 69.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 21.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

