Balaji Gandhi Sells 3,502 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Balaji Gandhi sold 783 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $18,588.42.

NYSE PHR opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

