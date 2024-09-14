Balancer One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.54 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Balancer has a total market cap of $114.16 million and $4.54 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.91 or 0.00260512 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 64,975,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,714,647 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.