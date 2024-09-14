Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $491.82

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.82 ($6.43) and traded as high as GBX 509.20 ($6.66). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 509 ($6.66), with a volume of 5,369,043 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.52) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of £7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4,251.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 515.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 491.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.80 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $4.40. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Developments

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.32), for a total transaction of £569.94 ($745.31). Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

