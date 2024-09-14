Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $491.82

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.82 ($6.43) and traded as high as GBX 509.20 ($6.66). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 509 ($6.66), with a volume of 5,369,043 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.52) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.80 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $4.40. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Developments
In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.32), for a total transaction of £569.94 ($745.31). Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.