Barratt Developments PLC Unsponsored ADR Announces Dividend of $0.26 (OTC:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTC:BTDPYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2582 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

