Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basanite Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BASA remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 511,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,645. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Basanite alerts:

About Basanite

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.