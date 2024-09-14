Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Basanite Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BASA remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 511,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,645. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Basanite
