Base Resources Limited (BSE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 25.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Base Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Base Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 3.81.
About Base Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.