Base Resources Limited (BSE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 25.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Base Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Base Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

