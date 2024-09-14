Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Up 1.3%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.27. 37,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 137,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Beam Global

Beam Global Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $76.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 76,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.